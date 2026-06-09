New South Carolina assistant Kendal Briles rated among top coaches in SEC

An underperforming 2025 season led South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer to make several changes to his coaching staff. Arguably the biggest change came in the form of bringing in offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles to replace Mike Shula, who Beamer fired before the season ended.

Briles brings with him a track record of success, including first-year improvements at almost every stop of his career.

Because of that track record, Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo rates Briles as the SEC’s No. 4 quarterbacks coach. He trails only Tennessee’s Joey Halzle, Georgia’s Mike Bobo, and LSU’s Charlie Weis Jr. in the league. Auburn’s Joel Gordon rounds out the top five.

According to Bartoo’s metrics, ones adjusted for talent and ranked on a per-play basis, Briles is less than two one-thousandths of a percentage point below Weis for the third spot.

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A former multi-positional college football player at Texas and Houston, Briles played (at Houston) and coached (at Baylor) under his father, Art Briles, but primarily coached wide receivers during that time. However, having played the position in high school, he became a full-time quarterbacks coach in 2015 and has been one ever since. He is the most accomplished OC/QBs coach at South Carolina in some time.

With two seasons at Baylor (2015-2016), one year each at Florida Atlantic, Houston, and Florida State (2017-2019), three years at Arkansas (2020-2022), and three years at TCU (2023-2025), Briles has been one of the highest-producing quarterbacks coaches and offensive coordinators in the sport. He also has a history of developing quarterbacks who can run the football.

At Baylor, Briles guided offenses that excelled, despite two quarterbacks being forced into action. The QB run game was a big part of the offense, too. That is something that should appeal to Gamecock fans eager to see LaNorris Sellers unleashed as a ballcarrier.

At Houston, dual-threat D’Eriq King had nearly 3700 yards and 50 total touchdowns in just 11 games under Briles. Bigger-bodied dual-threat KJ Jefferson posted more than 6600 total yards and 60 touchdowns at Arkansas in two seasons with Briles.

With TCU, Briles didn’t run the ball quite as much with the quarterback but helped Josh Hoover and the Horned Frogs’ passing game finish in the top 10 nationally in both 2023 and 2024.

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Briles brought offensive line coach Randy Clements with him to South Carolina from TCU. The two assistants have worked together for 12 seasons at Baylor, Houston, Florida State, and TCU. Clements even coached Briles as an assistant at Stephenville High School and at Houston.

The duo joins veteran assistant Stan Drayton as new coaches on the Gamecock offensive staff. Drayton will be the team’s associate head coach and running backs coach.

Clements was Bartoo’s No. 1 offensive line coach in the SEC, while Drayton slotted in at No. 4 among running back coaches.