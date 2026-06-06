South Carolina assistant Randy Clements ranked as SEC's best

One of the biggest issues for a disappointing 2025 South Carolina football team was the offensive line play. The Gamecocks played poorly up front, leaving no holes for running backs and providing no time for quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Head coach Shane Beamer made a coaching change at the position during the season, and at least one projection views new OL coach Randy Clements as a huge upgrade.

According to Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo, Clements is the top offensive line coach in the entire Southeastern Conference.

The Matrix Analytical ratings measure a coach’s running backs’ production on a per-play basis, adjusted for overall talent level.

In a metrics breakdown, Bartoo rates Clements as a 4.5-star assistant coach. Matrix Analytical likes the veteran offensive line coach’s ability to coach up his unit to fire off the ball in the run game. For his career, Clements’ offensive lines have allowed 3.177 yards before contact for their ballcarriers. Citing a career average of sacks allowed of one-per-every-17 passes, he earned kudos for his work coaching pass protection, too.

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Clements’ resume is a long one but a good one. He has been an assistant coach for 40 years, with zero gaps in his resume. Clements has led units at the high school level, with excellent college offenses, and everywhere in between. He is also among the most well-respected offensive line coaches in college football.

Making that experience even more impactful, Coach Clem has worked alongside offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for 12 seasons at Baylor, Houston, Florida State, and TCU. He even coached him as a player at Stephenville High School and at Houston.

Clements helped remake South Carolina’s offensive line room this offseason. The Gamecocks have brought in nine transfer portal players and a junior college prospect to help shore up what was a very leaky group in 2025.