South Carolina veteran assistant Torrian Gray ranked among SEC's best

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer made several changes to his coaching staff this offseason, bringing in some new faces. However, one change he made was a positive one for a coach already on staff. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, formerly the team’s defensive passing game coordinator, added the title of co-defensive coordinator this December.

According to one analytics model, that promotion was very well-deserved for Gray.

Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo has recently been rating all of the position coaches in power conference football. When he got to the SEC’s secondary leaders, Bartoo’s metrics rated Gray No. 3 in the league.

According to Bartoo’s metrics, ones adjusted for talent and ranked on a per-play basis, Gray trails only Ole Miss’ Bryan Brown and LSU’s Corey Raymond on the list of the Southeastern Conference’s best defensive back coaches. He is just two ten-thousandths of a percentage point behind Raymond for the second-place spot.

Fellow USC assistants Kendal Briles (No. 4 QBs), Stan Drayton (No. 4 RBs), and Randy Clements (No. 1 OL) have earned spots in Bartoo’s rankings.

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Gray, who played with Shane Beamer at Virginia Tech, has been one of the most well-respected defensive backs coaches in the sport for some time.

Following a brief professional career with the Minnesota Vikings, Gray got into coaching. He made stops at Maine and UConn before joining the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He then spent a decade at Virginia Tech, working under Frank Beamer. Gray sandwiched two stints at Florida around a stop with the Washington Redskins before arriving in Columbia with Shane Beamer in 2021.

Gray’s track record is one of development.

He put 11 defensive backs in the NFL Draft during his 10 years at Virginia Tech. An astonishing eight more followed from his three seasons at Florida. Six Gamecock DBs have heard their names called on draft night in the last four years. Cam Smith, Nick Emmanwori, and Brandon Cisse have earned second-round selections.

At South Carolina, Gray has coached two All-Americans (Jalan Foster and Nick Emmanwori). Three players have picked up Freshman All-American honors (Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, and Jalon Kilgore). Five players have earned All-SEC selections (Jalan Foster, Cam Smith twice, Nick Emmanwori, O’Donnell Fortune, and Jalon Kilgore twice). Under Gray, Emmanwori also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Safety of the Year, and SEC Player of the Year honors from College Football Nation.

The Gamecocks have seen blue chip talent and underrated prospects alike become impact players under Gray’s tutelage. Carolina has been among the best pass defenses in the SEC since he arrived in 2021 and has been among the league’s leaders in turnovers forced.