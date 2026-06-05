Analytics model rates South Carolina's Stan Drayton among best running back coaches in SEC

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer made a change this offseason with the Gamecocks’ running backs coach position. After less-than-stellar showings from Montario Hardesty and Marquel Blackwell in recent years, USC needed a big-time hire to help turn things around on the ground.

According to one analytics model, Beamer certainly made that happen with the hire of Stan Drayton.

According to Matrix Analytical Solutions’ Dave Bartoo, Drayton is the No. 4 running backs coach in the conference. In Bartoo’s rankings, he trails only Oklahoma’s Deland McCullough, Texas’ Jabbar Juluke, and Missouri’s Curtis Luper. LSU’s Kevin Smith rounds out the top five.

The Matrix Analytical ratings measure a coach’s running backs’ production on a per-play basis, adjusted for overall talent level.

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Drayton’s body of work extends more than three decades and across multiple levels of football. He was one of the best Division-II assistants in the country, worked alongside Shane Beamer at Mississippi State, coached some of the best backs in the country at Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas, and Penn State, had multiple stints in the NFL, and was the head coach at Temple.

During those many successful years, he recruited and/or developed players like Brian Westbrook (Villanova), Ahman Green (Green Bay Packers), Jerious Norwood (Mississippi State), Chris Rainey (Florida), Jeff Demps (Florida), Arian Foster (Tennessee), Carlos Hyde (Ohio State), Ezekiel Elliott (Ohio State), Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Kaytron Allen (Penn State), and Nicholas Singleton (Penn State).

South Carolina, meanwhile, averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in 2025.

With the addition of Drayton, plus offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements, the Gamecocks hope to leave their run game woes in the past in 2026.

Drayton’s room has a lot of talent and a mixture of experience and youth to work with this fall. Matt Fuller, Jawarn Howell, Sam Williams-Dixon, and Isaiah Augustave are entering their third or fourth year in college. Fuller, Augustave, Christian Clark, and Jabree Coleman were four-star prospects coming out of high school.