Running back Matt Fuller announces return to South Carolina football
South Carolina football will return a former four-star running back to the 2026 USC offense.
According to a social media announcement made in conjunction with his representation, JL Sports Agency, rising redshirt sophomore Matthew Fuller will be back in garnet and black next season. Fuller’s message was simple: “I’m back.” 2026 will mark his third season as a Gamecock but his first under new running backs coach Stan Drayton.
Fuller, who was a four-star prospect out of Wayne County in Georgia, was the No. 186 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to On3.
Following a redshirt year as a true freshman, Fuller was a bigger part of the offense this fall. He ran for 260 yards and two touchdowns. No. 28 got loose for a 72-yard touchdown run against LSU and helped the Gamecocks salt the game away with tough, late-game running against Kentucky.
Fuller will have three more years of eligibility remaining.
With South Carolina having lost three scholarship running backs to graduation this offseason, Fuller’s return is impactful. Pending their returns, Fuller will join with rising redshirt juniors Jawarn Howell and Isaiah Augustave.
The Gamecocks could also be in the market for an additional ballcarrier in the transfer portal. Still, no running back on the team has more carries as a Gamecock than Fuller.
For his South Carolina career, Fuller has toted the rock 80 times for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He has also added six catches for 32 yards. He had over 50 yards against both LSU and Coastal Carolina this season.