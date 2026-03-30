Four South Carolina football products make updated NFL Draft mock

On Monday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller dropped his prediction for all 257 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Four South Carolina football products earned spots in Miller’s projection.

As expected, defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore will be first off the board, according to Miller. He has Cisse as a first-round pick and Kilgore as a third-rounder. Then, he listed a pair of late-round Gamecocks, running back Rahsul Faison and defensive tackle Nick Barrett. Miller positioned Faison as a sixth-round pick and Barrett as a seventh-round selection.

If four USC talents are drafted, it would mark the fourth year in a row that South Carolina has had at least four players drafted.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Per Miller’s mock draft, Cisse will be the No. 24 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. Former Gamecocks Gage Larvadain and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders are with Cleveland, though they never played with Cisse. According to Miller, Cisse’s ability to play as an outside corner or as a slot nickel would make him a great fit for the Browns.

Kilgore is No. 77 in Miller’s projection, slotting in as the third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He seems to think that the Bucs would play him at nickel but acknowledges that NFL squads are intrigued by Kilgore at safety and, potentially, even as an outside corner. Some view Kilgore as the best nickel in the draft, but many teams look at him as a safety.

Miller lists Rahsul Faison as the next South Carolina selection. The running back is No. 210 in the mock draft, as a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens finished the 2025 season with KC and remains on their offseason roster. If taken by the Chiefs, Faison would join a team that needs major help at the running back position, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes working his way back from an ACL tear.

Nick Barrett is the final former Gamecock in the mock draft. At No. 225, Miller lists Barrett as a seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee gave up the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in the sport last season, a problem that a strong-bodied run-stuffer like Barrett could help them rectify. Barrett is a nose tackle archetype, but he can play as a 3-technique, if needed.