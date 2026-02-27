South Carolina Board of Trustees officially approves contract for special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley

Last week, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer hired veteran assistant Matthew Smiley as the Gamecocks’ special teams coordinator. Smiley replaced the outgoing Joe DeCamillis, who returned to the NFL after two seasons in Columbia.

On Friday, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees met and officially confirmed Smiley’s hire with an approved contract.

Smiley’s deal with the Gamecocks is for three seasons, beginning now and ending in December of 2028. According to the contract details, Smiley will earn $700,000 annually on the contract.

If Smiley were to break the contract before the start of the 2026 season, he would owe USC the full value of $2.1 million. Any other exit before the end of the 2026 calendar year would require a $525,000 payment. That number drops to $350,000 in 2027 and $175,000 in 2028. He would owe nothing to the school if he were to take a Division-I or NFL head coaching job.

If South Carolina were to terminate Smiley’s contract without cause, the University would pay the assistant coach the full amount of his remaining contract. However, if Smiley were to take another comparable job in football, the Gamecocks’ buyout would decrease by however much he were to make at his new job.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Smiley was introduced as South Carolina’s special teams coordinator during a press conference this week. He made the move to Columbia after a season as a special teams analyst at Penn State.

While in State College, he worked alongside new Gamecock assistants Stan Drayton (assistant head coach/running backs coach) and Deion Barnes (defensive ends/outside linebackers coach), both of whom were hired earlier this winter.

Smiley served as the special teams coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2022 to 2024 as part of an eight-year tenure with the team. He also made coaching stops at Dartmouth University, Eureka University, Eastern Illinois, Charleston Southern, and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Smiley held the title of special teams coordinator for a stretch at each of those college stops. He was also Eureka’s interim head coach for part of the 2008 season.

Smiley takes over a special teams unit that ranked seventh nationally, according to ESPN’s FPI special teams efficiency metrics.

According to a Thursday morning report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Gamecocks are adding to Smiley’s staff. Per Zenitz’s report, Mike Krysl will become a special teams analyst at South Carolina.