South Carolina fan favorite Maurice Brown returning for senior season

South Carolina’s Maurice Brown II will be back in garnet and black in 2026. The rising senior tight end and special teams ace announced his return on Friday morning (the same day the transfer portal window opened) with a social media graphic reading “#44 run it back.” The former walk-on will take one last ride with the Gamecocks.

During his time in Columbia, Brown has just three receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. His impact on the Gamecocks goes far beyond statistical production, however.

Brown is a good (and very willing) blocker. He is used as both an in-line tight end and as an h-back/fullback for that reason.

He is also one of the best special teams players that South Carolina has had in recent years.

Brown flies downfield looking for victims who have the misfortune of getting in his way. He made multiple bone-crushing tackles on kickoff and punt coverage units, and he cleared a path for his teammates to do the same on several occasions. The cowboy collar-wearing Brown also recovered a fumble on a punt and made key blocks on two of Vicari Swain’s three punt return touchdowns. He blocked a punt against LSU in 2024, as well.

With Jordan Dingle now graduated, Brown could be in line for an increase in snaps on offense. In addition to his blocking acumen, he has shown solid athleticism and a willingness to run hard after the catch. Brown caught the first pass of the season in 2025 against Virginia Tech.

Fellow senior Brady Hunt, sophomore Mike Tyler, and incoming freshman Caden Ramsey make up the rest of tight end coach Shawn Elliott’s position room.

Brown was the recipient of two 2025 South Carolina football awards. He shared the Jim Carlen Most Valuable Special Teams Player of the season with Vicari Swain. He also won the Gamecock Toughness Award among offensive players.