Former South Carolina assistants, former QB, named to MaxPreps' national High School Coaching 100

A pair of former South Carolina football assistants have picked up a major high school coaching honor.

Recently, MaxPreps announced its 2025-26 national High School Coaching 100 list. Erik Kimrey and Bobby Bentley made the cut.

Kimrey, who played quarterback at South Carolina from 1998 to 2002 and coached for his alma mater as a graduate assistant and then again as part of the full-time staff in 2021, is the head coach at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bentley, also in the Volunteer State at Battle Ground Academy, was on staff in Columbia from 2016 to 2020.

Kimrey and Bentley are two of just 30 football coaches to make the list.

According to MaxPreps’ Kevin Askeland, “Those recognized as part of our High School Coaching 100 list for the 2025-26 high school sports season distinguished themselves through exceptional success, sustained excellence and noteworthy achievements during the past school year, setting themselves apart in a profession filled with outstanding mentors and competitors.”

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Kimrey has been at Baylor for four seasons and has won a pair of state championships. He has also led the Red Raiders to two more state title appearances and a 45-6 overall record. Before coaching at Baylor and his stint on Shane Beamer’s staff in 2021, he was the head coach at Hammond School in Columbia, winning a state record of 12 championships in just 17 seasons.

A former standout at Dutch Fork, Kimrey walked on to the South Carolina football team under head coach Brad Scott. He stuck through the transition to Lou Holtz and threw one of the most famous passes in school history. Late in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State in 2000, Kimrey came off the bench in relief of an injured Phil Petty and threw “The Fade,” a 4th-and-10 strike to Jermale Kelly that put the Gamecocks ahead in what became a 20-19 ranked victory. He was a grad assistant under Holtz and returned to USC for the 2021 season as Shane Beamer’s tight ends coach.

Bentley has been BGA’s coach since 2024 and, like Kimrey, won a title in 2025, just in a different classification. Former Gamecock Donnell Stanley is on his staff in Franklin, as well. Before Battle Ground Academy, Bentley spent 12 of 13 years in college, with stints at UCF, South Florida, South Carolina, Auburn, and Presbyterian. Prior to that, he was a legendary Palmetto State coach at Byrnes High School, where he won four state championships.

Bentley was part of Will Muschamp’s first staff in Columbia and stuck with the Gamecocks throughout the Muschamp tenure. He came on board as the team’s running backs coach, leading a group that featured current NFL star Rico Dowdle. He briefly moved to the quarterback room before becoming the Gamecocks’ tight ends coach.

Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, SC) football coach Tom Knotts also made MaxPreps’ list. So did Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC) boys soccer coach Will Eudy.