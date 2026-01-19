On National Championship day, what happened the last time South Carolina played Indiana and Miami

On Monday, the College Football Playoff will conclude with a National Championship showdown between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes. Though it hasn’t happened in a while, South Carolina has matched up with both non-conference opponents in the past.

The Gamecocks and Hoosiers have met just once on the gridiron, while USC has faced “The U” on 16 occasions.

But what happened the last time South Carolina football played against this year’s National Championship participants?

In the first and only meeting between Carolina and Indiana, the Hoosiers came out on top. Following an 8-3 regular season, the 1988 Gamecocks earned a spot in the Liberty Bowl. It was the program’s first time in Memphis, and it did not go well at all.

In a performance many USC fans would like to forget, South Carolina fell by a score of 34-10. The Hoosiers racked up a Liberty Bowl record of 575 yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks only earned 153 total yards of their own. Quarterback Todd Ellis went 15-for-37 and tossed three interceptions in the defeat.

The most recent game against Miami was more friendly to Carolina. A meeting in the 2014 Independence Bowl saw the Gamecocks pick up a 24-21 victory. The win was a slight bit of vindication for a collapse in the 2005 version of the bowl against Missouri. It also moved the all-time series to 8-6-2, in favor of Miami.

In beating the Hurricanes in 2014, Steve Spurrier’s team got a big day from Pharoh Cooper. The All-SEC pass-catcher pulled down nine receptions for 170 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown. Quarterback Dylan Thompson had a nice day with 294 yards and three total scores. The South Carolina defense forced two turnovers, and Skai Moore tallied 11 tackles.