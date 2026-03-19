South Carolina assistant receives contract extension

South Carolina football assistant coach Mike Furrey has earned a contract extension.

Following a meeting of the USC Board of Trustees, Furrey’s deal with the Gamecocks was upped by one year. Now, the wide receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator is under contract through 2027. The BOT officially approved Furrey’s extension on Thursday afternoon.

GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell has confirmed that the base salary on the contract has not changed. Furrey will make $650,000 in both 2026 and 2027.

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Furrey is heading into his third year on staff in Columbia. He has been the team’s wide receivers coach throughout his tenure but has held the passing game coordinator title, starting in 2025. He was also the Gamecocks’ interim playcaller down the stretch of last season, filling in after head coach Shane Beamer parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Despite Beamer bringing in a new offensive coordinator this offseason, it was a program priority to retain Furrey.

Furrey has shown himself to be an ace recruiter for the Gamecocks and a well-liked and well-respected position coach. He helped sign six four-star high school receivers the past two years and multiple coveted transfer portal pass-catchers. His son, Stone Furrey, is one of six new receivers on the 2026 roster.

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Before arriving in Columbia, Furrey had three head coaching opportunities at Kentucky Christian and in-state Limestone College (two stints). He also coached wide receivers at Marshall and in the NFL for the Chicago Bears.

Before his coaching career, Furrey was a standout as a player. He had a record-breaking tenure at Northern Iowa before fighting his way through the Arena League to the NFL. In 2006, he led the NFC in receptions for the Detroit Lions. Furrey also started some at safety for the St. Louis Rams.