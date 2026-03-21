Former South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula finds new collegiate coaching home

Former South Carolina football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Shula has found a new home in coaching. Following his dismissal from the Gamecock program this fall, the coaching veteran has landed a new gig with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Shula will join head coach PJ Fleck’s staff as a senior offensive assistant. He held a similar title at USC before his promotion to offensive coordinator. In total, he coordinated 10 games at South Carolina, the 2024 Citrus Bowl and nine contests in 2025.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Shula has been in coaching for nearly 40 years.

Over 30 of those seasons came at the NFL level. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two stints), Miami Dolphins (two stints), Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills. He was the offensive coordinator for part of his time with the Bucs, Panthers, and Giants.

Collegiately, Shula was the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide (his alma mater) from 2003 to 2006. He did not spend any other time in college until joining the South Carolina staff ahead of the 2024 season.

During the beginning of his tenure in Columbia, Shula served as a senior offensive assistant under offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. When Loggains moved on to become the head coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers, Shula took over with the hope that he could continue what was a strong finish to the 2024 season for the Carolina offense and quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Things didn’t work out, however, and Shula’s offense in 2025 was anemic. Head coach Shane Beamer let him go before the end of the season. Long-time college offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired to take Shula’s place.