South Carolina defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine to participate in postseason showcase

South Carolina football redshirt senior defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine is out of collegiate eligibility. However, as he hopes to earn an NFL opportunity, the big fella still has another chance to perform in front of scouts before draft festivities begin with the NFL Combine next month.

According to a Thursday announcement from USC, Goodwine will participate in the College Gridiron Showcase. The CGS will take place this weekend and allow NFL Draft-eligible players to take part in an OTA-like environment in front of scouts from the NFL and other pro leagues. At the time of this writing, Goodwine is the only Gamecock headed to the CGS, though event coordinators are sending out last-minute invitations.

Goodwine and the rest of the athletes involved will be in Fort Worth, Texas for the event. Registration begins on Thursday, and then the showcase runs from Friday through Sunday.

No. 44 isn’t the only Gamecock participating in a postseason all-star showcase. Running back Rahsul Faison, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, and defensive back Jalon Kilgore will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Panini Senior Bowl. EDGE rusher Bryan Thomas Jr. and defensive back DQ Smith accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Smith also previously accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl this weekend. It is unclear how the Shrine Bowl might affect that.

During his South Carolina football career, Goodwine registered 46 tackles and five tackles for loss. He also forced a pair of fumbles and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. Goodwine played two seasons in garnet and black following a transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was part of a defensive line unit that performed as well as any unit on the team both years.