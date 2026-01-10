Former South Carolina standout joining Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU

A former South Carolina football standout is making a coaching move.

Earlier this offseason, Na’Shan Goddard was announced as the new offensive line coach at Mercer, following his former head coach at West Georgia, Joel Taylor. Now, per a report from Locked On LSU’s Matt Moscona, he is headed to the SEC to join Lane Kiffin’s staff at LSU.

Goddard, who was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks, has been in coaching for a decade. He spent nine seasons in the Palmetto State, leading the offensive lines at Newberry (2016-2017) and South Carolina State (2018-2024), before coaching this fall at West Georgia.

After his very brief time with Mercer, Goddard will be the assistant offensive line coach for the Bayou Bengals. He will work under Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Joe Cox (a former Gamecock assistant), and offensive line coach Eric Wolford (another former USC coach).

During his South Carolina football career, Goddard earned Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors in 2002 after a redshirt the previous year. Playing all over the offensive line, he was an impact starter for four seasons. His final campaign in garnet and black, Goddard earned All-SEC honors under first-year head coach Steve Spurrier.

Following his days in garnet and black, Goddard played five seasons in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent signing following the 2006 NFL Draft. He then spent time with the New York Giants (three stints), New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and New Orleans Saints. Goddard’s NFL career ended with him owning two Super Bowl rings, one with the Giants and one with the Saints.

Goddard also won a UFL title with the Virginia Destroyers and played in the CFL Grey Cup as a member of the Calgary Stampeders.