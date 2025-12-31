South Carolina football alum makes coaching career move

Former South Carolina football offensive lineman Na’Shan Goddard is making a move in the coaching world. According to a Tuesday announcement from the school, Goddard will be the next offensive line coach for the Mercer Bears.

Goddard, who was a four-year starter for the Gamecocks, has been in coaching for a decade. He spent nine seasons in the Palmetto State, leading the offensive lines at Newberry (2016-2017) and South Carolina State (2018-2024), before coaching this fall at West Georgia.

Goddard will follow West Georgia head coach Joel Taylor to Mercer, as the latter was named the Bears program’s 22nd head coach.

Last season, Goddard helped lead West Georgia to an 8-3 record. It was just the program’s second year at the FCS level. Prior to that, he helped coach SC State to three MEAC conference titles. The Bulldogs also won a Celebration Bowl championship in 2021 with Goddard on staff.

During his South Carolina football career, Goddard earned Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors in 2002 after a redshirt the previous year. Playing all over the offensive line, he was an impact starter for four seasons. His final campaign in garnet and black, Goddard earned All-SEC honors under first-year head coach Steve Spurrier.

Following his days in garnet and black, Goddard played five seasons in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent signing following the 2006 NFL Draft. He then spent time with the New York Giants (three stints), New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and New Orleans Saints. Goddard’s NFL career ended with him owning two Super Bowl rings, one with the Giants and one with the Saints.

Goddard also won a UFL title with the Virginia Destroyers and played in the CFL Grey Cup as a member of the Calgary Stampeders.