Former South Carolina tight end gets new NFL deal

On Wednesday, the NFL’s free agency period officially began. The “legal tampering window” opened earlier in the week, allowing teams and players to negotiate contracts. One deal agreed upon during that window and made official Wednesday was for former South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins.

According to a report from KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, former Gamecock Nate Adkins will return to the Denver Broncos in 2026. The blocking tight end/H-back has been with the organization since 2023. His latest contract with the franchise is for one year and $1.635 million. Several incentives could push the deal’s value to almost $2 million.

Other former Gamecocks, such as Rico Dowdle (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Kingsley “JJ” Engabare (New York Jets), agreed to new NFL contracts, as well. Former USC punter Kai Kroeger was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Houston Texans.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Adkins has 24 career receptions and four touchdowns. In 2025, he caught just four balls, but one went for a score. He has been a part-time starter the last two seasons. Adkins and fellow former Gamecock Adam Prentice (listed as a fullback) handled a lot of Denver’s skill position blocking this past fall.

Adkins spent just one year at South Carolina, but he became a fan favorite during that one season in Columbia.

Following a transfer from East Tennessee State, Adkins caught 13 passes for 168 yards, including a ridiculous one-handed grab against Clemson. He also had a good year blocking, both on the perimeter and in the backfield. Most famously, Adkins forced a fumble on a late-game punt against Clemson, helping the Gamecocks get the football back so that the offense could run out the clock for the victory.

Adkins was undrafted in 2023 but has stuck in the League with the Broncos.