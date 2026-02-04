South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer announces new coaching hires to Gamecock staff

On Wednesday, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media after a very busy January. Early during his time with the press, he shared some updates to the Gamecocks’ coaching staff.

According to Beamer, USC has hired TCU offensive assistant Cade Fortin to work with the Gamecocks’ offensive staff. Carolina has also brought in defensive assistant Jordan Williams from Arkansas State.

Fortin, who was a highly regarded quarterback recruit in the class of 2018, played at North Carolina, South Florida, and Arkansas. At Arkansas, he played for current South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles. Following his playing days, he got into coaching and worked with running backs and tight ends at TCU under Briles.

Williams was a graduate assistant at Arkansas State who held the title of defensive line assistant. While with the Red Wolves, he helped coach USC transfer portal addition Drew Collins. A football alum of Alabama State, Williams also coached for the Hornets before Arkansas State. Between Alabama State and Arkansas State, he spent time at high school powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.

Beamer confirmed moves for some other coaches, as well.

GamecockCentral previously reported the hires of Jacob Oehrlein (assistant tight ends, TCU), Mike Anthony (assistant quarterbacks, TCU), and Jason Smith (assistant offensive line, Abilene Christian).

As also reported previously, former defensive line assistant Jordan Dove is now the defensive tackles coach at Kansas State, and former assistant quarterbacks coach Davis Koetter is the new assistant wide receivers coach for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

Beamer specifically confirmed the moves for Oehrlein, Smith, Dove, and Koetter.

Beamer shared that offensive line assistant Roger Pedroni has joined former South Carolina assistant Jody Wright’s staff at Murray State; he will be the team’s tight ends coach. The Tennessee Titans also hired offensive assistant John Rudnicki.