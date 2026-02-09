Jersey numbers for South Carolina football's 2026 newcomers

South Carolina football welcomes a signing class to the program this cycle that features 17 high school signees and 25 transfers, most of whom are already on campus and set to go through spring practice next month.

As the Gamecocks media staff works through the process of updating the official roster on GamecocksOnline, the player profiles for the newcomers are already live and feature each player’s jersey number in garnet and black.

South Carolina’s 2026 high school signing class ranks No. 18 in the country in the On3 Industry Ranking Team Recruiting Rankings.

Check out the jersey numbers for each newcomer below…

WR Nitro Tuggle — 1

WR Jayden Gibson — 9

RB Christian Clark — 10

QB Landon Duckworth — 11

DT Jordan Thomas — 11

DB Quay’sheed Scott — 12

DT Tomiwa Durojaiye — 13

DB J’Zavien Currence — 14

QB Lucian Anderson III — 15

WR Stone Furrey — 18

RB Sam Williams-Dixon — 20

RB Jabree Coleman — 23

DB Triston Lewis — 23

LB Keenan Britt — 24

K Upton Bellenfant — 27

EDGE Drew Collins — 27

DB Kosci Barnes — 28

LB Andrew Harris — 30

EDGE Caleb Herring — 39

LS Emmet Rhoades — 48

OL Carter Miller — 50

OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu — 51

OL Hank Purvis — 52

OL Anthony Baxter — 60

DT Noah Clark — 65

OL Jacarrius Peak — 65

OL Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku — 69

OL Dayne Arnett — 75

OL Zyon Guiles — 76

OL Seth Smith — 78

OL Armando Nieves — 79

TE Max Drag — 80

WR DJ Black — 83

WR Charly Mullaly — 84

DT Aiden Harris — 92

EDGE Julian Walker — 93

DT Kelby Collins — 97

***Players like Darius Gray, Sequel Patterson, KJ Johnson, Caden Ramsey, and Matthew Oh are summer enrollees and do not have numbers associated with their GamecocksOnline profiles.

As a bonus, below are the jersey numbers for the Gamecock returns who switched numbers this offseason.

DB Gerald Kilgore — 1

DB Kelvin Hunter — 3

RB Isaiah Augustave — 4

TE Mike Tyler — 5

DB David Bucey — 9

K/P Max Kelley — 14

LB Donovan Darden — 15

QB/ATH Brandon Cunningham — 19

DB Chris Hatfield — 21

DB Cedric Cisse — 29