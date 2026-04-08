South Carolina puts three in NFF Hampshire Honor Society 2026 class

On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation announced its list of top scholar-athletes for the class of 2026. The NFF Hampshire Honor Society recognized 2596 students, including three South Carolina football products.

Quarterback/athlete Luke Doty, tight end Brady Hunt, and kicker William Joyce represent the Gamecocks.

Doty played six years with the Gamecocks, including some time as the starting quarterback, and is now on the coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Hunt is entering his sixth year of college ball this fall. He began his career at Ball State and then transferred to USC. He will play his third season with South Carolina this fall.

Like Doty, Joyce has played his final snaps in garnet and black. He spent five years in the program, earning a starting role in his last season.

Doty and Hunt also earned spots on the NFF Hampshire Honors Society list in 2025, with Doty picking up the honor in 2024, as well.

To be eligible for the NFF Hampshire Honors Society, a player must be an academic senior or a graduate, maintain a 3.2 GPA, still be in good standing with his program and school, and contribute to the football team.

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 8, 2026) — Luke Doty, Brady Hunt and William Joyce represent South Carolina Football on the 2026 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced today.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is one of the most comprehensive scholar-athlete initiatives in college athletics, recognizing football players from all divisions who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the NFF Hampshire Honor Society has recognized 23,568 student-athletes from 691 schools since 2007. The 2026 class, which includes a record 2,596 players from 365 schools, represents the largest group in the program’s history and underscores the sustained academic achievement taking place across all levels of college football.

Doty, who played quarterback and wide receiver for the Gamecocks, wrapped up his eligibility in 2025. He graduated in December 2023 with a degree in psychology and earned his Master’s degree in coaching education with an emphasis on mental performance in May 2025. He is currently part of the Carolina coaching staff.

Hunt, a tight end on the Gamecocks’ squad, will be playing in his final year of eligibility in 2026. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ball State in 2024 and a Master’s degree in sport and entertainment management from South Carolina in December 2025.

Joyce, a placekicker, graduated in May 2024 with a degree in mechanical engineering and added an MBA in December 2025.

“Twenty years ago, college coaches around the country came to the National Football Foundation asking us to recognize not just their top student-athlete, but the numerous student-athletes on their teams who were also excelling at the highest levels in the classroom,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Their voices led to the creation of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, and two decades later, the results speak for themselves. Year after year, we continue to see remarkable academic achievements across college football.”