South Carolina football to send four to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that 319 players across college football had been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Four South Carolina football products earned invitations to the Indianapolis-hosted event.

Two of those players were Gamecock seniors last fall. Defensive tackle Nick Barrett and running back Rahsul Faison exhausted the last of their eligibility and will take part in the combine in hopes of improving their chances of earning selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The other two invited Gamecocks are true juniors. Defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore elected to forego their final year of collegiate eligibility and appear locked in with strong NFL Draft stocks. However, big-time performances in Indy could shift the South Carolina standouts higher up draft boards.

This year’s NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from February 23rd through March 2nd. Then, the NFL Draft will be in Pittsburgh from April 23rd through 25th.

Nick Barrett, a fifth-year senior who signed with South Carolina in the class of 2021, turned in a strong season. A virtual NFL Draft afterthought heading into the year, Barrett had a great showing at defensive tackle, earning some All-SEC honors. He finished the 2025 season with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble return for touchdown. Barrett then played in the Senior Bowl this winter.

Transfer portal addition Rahsul Faison was the team’s primary starter at running back. Poor offensive line play hampered his overall production, but the former Utah State ballcarrier flashed at times with the Gamecocks. He logged 470 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Faison also played in the Senior Bowl.

Perhaps the first Gamecock off the board this April, Brandon Cisse has picked up first-round projections all winter. Some of those predictions have seen him off the board as high as the top 15. Cisse transferred to South Carolina following two years at NC State and had a nice junior season for his home-state program. Considered the best coverage man for the USC defense and a strong tackler, Cisse finished the year with 27 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception.

Jalon Kilgore is a versatile defensive back and the most proven nickel in this year’s draft. He is a two-time All-SEC selection and reminds some in NFL Draft circles of former teammate Nick Emmanwori, thanks to his ability to play multiple spots, be a force in run support, and hold his own in various coverages. Kilgore registered 178 tackles, eight interceptions, and 21 pass breakups across three seasons as a primary starter. He also took part in the Senior Bowl.