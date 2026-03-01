How South Carolina standouts performed at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is still ongoing, but South Carolina football’s four representatives in Indianapolis have finished their work.

Defensive tackle Nick Barrett, defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore, and running back Rahsul Faison all had some good moments during their athletic testing and their work in on-field drills.

Below is the final collection of measurement data and athletic testing numbers for each player from the NFL Combine.

Nick Barrett:

Height: 6-3

Weight: 312 pounds

Arm Length: 33 3/8″

Hand Size: 10″

40-Yard Dash: 5.10 seconds

Vertical: 31.5″

Broad Jump: 9-0

3-Cone Drill: 8.17 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Among defensive tackles, Barrett was 11th overall in the 40-yard dash. He was 10th in both the vertical jump and broad jump. Barrett finished fifth positionally in the 3-cone drill and 6th in the 20-yard shuttle.

Barrett’s RAS athletic testing score was an 8.65 out of 10. That put him inside the top 15% of all defensive tackles tested since 1987.

Brandon Cisse:

Height: 6-0

Weight: 189 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/4″

Hand Size: 8.5″

Wingspan: 75 7/8″

Vertical: 41″

Broad Jump: 10-1

Cisse finished fourth among all cornerbacks at the NFL Combine in the broad jump. He was also No. 4 with his vertical testing numbers.

Cisse’s RAS athletic testing score was not available, as he did not do enough of the testing to qualify. He plans to add to his workouts, including the 40-yard dash, at South Carolina’s Pro Day in March.

Jalon Kilgore:

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Arm Length: 32 7/8″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

Vertical: 37″

Broad Jump: 10-10

40-Yard Dash: 4.40 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Bench Press: 16 reps of 225 pounds

Kilgore had the fourth-longest arms of all defensive back prospects at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He ranked fifth at the safety position in the 40-yard dash and second in the 20-yard shuttle. Kilgore’s 10-feet, 10-inch broad jump tied for the lead among safeties.

Kilgore’s RAS athletic testing score was a 9.97 out of 10. That was a 99.6-percentile finish (No. 5 out 1242) for Kilgore among all players labeled as strong safeties since 1987.

Rahsul Faison:

Height: 5-11

Weight: 208 pounds

Arm Length: 37.5″

Hand Size: 9″

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10-2

Faison’s broad jump number was sixth at the combine among running back prospects, and his vertical was third.

Faison’s RAS athletic testing score was not available, as he did not do enough of the testing to qualify. He plans to add to his workouts at South Carolina’s Pro Day in March.

