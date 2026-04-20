South Carolina football puts three in NFL Draft projection

The NFL Draft is coming up later this week. South Carolina football likely won’t have as many as the five draft selections they had in 2025. Even so, the Gamecocks will have multiple picks for the eighth season in a row.

Over the weekend, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released a seven-round mock draft, and three USC standouts made the cut.

According to Reuter, defensive backs Jalon Kilgore and Brandon Cisse and running back Rahsul Faison will hear their names called later this week.

The draft analyst has Kilgore as the first former Gamecock selected, listing him as the No. 71 overall pick of the Washington Commanders.

Then, Reuter projects Cisse three spots later at No. 74. In his mock draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are taking the cornerback with their third-round pick.

Faison is the final South Carolina product in Reuter’s NFL Draft mock. Reuter predicts him at No. 249 to the Indianapolis Colts, the last pick of the draft before compensatory selections begin at 250.

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Though Kilgore isn’t the first Gamecock off the board in most mock drafts, Reuter likes him as the top USC product and as an early third-round pick. He is the sixth safety selected in the analyst’s seven-round hypothetical draft.

Cisse is a little lower in Reuter’s draft than in many others, coming in as a third-round pick. The former Carolina coverman is the ninth corner in his hierarchy.

Predicted by most as a late-round pick or as an undrafted free agent, Faison is a seventh-round selection, according to Reuters. 17 running backs came before the veteran ballcarrier.

Defensive tackle Nick Barrett, considered by many as a draftable player, did not earn a spot in Reuter’s mock draft.

Defensive back DQ Smith, EDGE rusher Bryan Thomas Jr., and defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine are the other Gamecock draft hopefuls. Even if undrafted this weekend, free agent contracts are likely heading their way.