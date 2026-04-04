South Carolina defensive back included in first round of ESPN's combined NFL Draft projection

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse is likely to be the first Gamecock selected in this month’s NFL Draft. Universally considered a top-75 selection, Cisse’s draft stock varies from outlet to outlet. However, some have listed him as high as the first round.

This week, ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper, Jordan Reid, Matt Miller, and Field Yates teamed up to release a three-round mock ahead of the 2026 draft. Cisse picked up another first-round projection.

According to Kiper, Reid, Miller, and Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the Gamecock with the 29th overall pick. In the structure of their combined draft, Kiper held both Chiefs picks. The veteran analyst projected the team to fill their secondary need with Cisse.

Said Kiper: “I have both Chiefs picks in Round 1, and since I went offense with the first, I have to go cornerback here. Cisse makes plays on the ball and could help replace Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.”

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Cisse slots in as the No. 4 cornerback in ESPN’s combined mock draft. LSU’s Mansoor Delane, Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, and Clemson’s Avieon Terrell were the only corners ahead of him.

Of those top-four players, Cisse seems to have the most versatility. Though most view him first as an outside corner, he can play inside at nickel, as well. Cisse is a good coverage player (both in man and zone), and he is a strong tackler against the run. He also had strong showings at the NFL Combine and USC’s Pro Day.

Though other outlets have predicted a day two selection, fellow defensive back Jalon Kilgore did not appear in this version of ESPN’s mock draft. Both defensive tackle Nick Barrett and running back Rahsul Faison are also on draft boards but did not earn spots in ESPN’s projection.