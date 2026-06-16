South Carolina transfer portal addition named top five NFL Draft prospect at his position

South Carolina football’s biggest transfer portal addition this offseason was offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak. The former NC State Wolfpack left tackle projects to be the Gamecocks’ starter at the position this fall.

Next April, though, he could hear his name called early in the NFL Draft. In fact, ESPN draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid included Peak in their top-five rankings of the best offensive tackle prospects in the draft class of 2027. Miller listed him at No. 3, behind only Texas’ Trevor Goosby and LSU’s Jordan Seaton. Reid had Peak at No. 4, behind Goosby, Seaton, and Iowa’s Trevor Lauck.

They also called Peak the hardest player to rank within their top fives.

Below is what Miller had to say about Peak:

“Peak. The South Carolina offensive line was a letdown last season, which is why Peak was brought in as a transfer after starting 33 games at left tackle at NC State. Peak’s numbers are impressive — he allowed only four sacks in those three seasons — but there will be questions about play power. He’s an agile blindside blocker who could get a bump based on experience, but his tape this season needs to show a knack for finishing that hasn’t been present thus far.”

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Peak has been really good, but his potential is even higher. His athletic upside is probably as good as any offensive tackle in the country. That, obviously, endears him to NFL scouts.

An offseason knee injury has muddied the waters a bit for Peak. Even so, head coach Shane Beamer has repeatedly said he is ahead of schedule and will be ready by September.

If Peak is back to full form by the time South Carolina begins the meat of its schedule in week three (USC plays Kent State and Towson in the first two weeks of the season), he could be one of the biggest swing players of the season. The Gamecock offensive line was atrocious in 2025. Meanwhile, Peak was the top offensive lineman available in the portal this offseason, according to On3.

A strong (and healthy) 2026 for Peak would be huge for South Carolina. It could also solidify his status as an early-round NFL Draft pick.