Where Mel Kiper ranks South Carolina's NFL Draft hopefuls two days before draft

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday. Just two days out from the event, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his final rankings, both big board and positional. Three South Carolina football products made Kiper’s top 150 big board, while six Gamecocks made Kiper’s positional rankings.

USC junior defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore, senior defensive tackle Nick Barrett, senior running back Rahsul Faison, senior EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr., and senior defensive back DQ Smith earned spots across Kiper’s rankings.

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According to Kiper, Cisse is the No. 47 overall player in the 2026 NFL Draft class. If the draft matched the big board, that would put Cisse in the middle of the second round. That matches most recent projections for Cisse, though he has earned grades from the late-first through third rounds.

At No. 86, Kilgore is the next former Gamecock on Kiper’s big board. That draft slot is in the latter half of the third round. His updated draft projections have ranged from as early as the second round to as late as the fifth.

Kiper is high on Barrett, ranking him as the draft’s No. 120 player. The big fella has mainly pulled in late-round grades, but this one represents the end of the fourth round. Most other draft predictions for Barrett have come in the late rounds.

Though they received positional rankings, Faison, Thomas, and Smith did not earn spots in Kiper’s top 150. Of the three, Faison has picked up the most draftable grades this offseason.

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Positionally, Kiper ranks Cisse as the No. 6 corner in this year’s draft. He trails just Mansoor Delane (LSU), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), Chris Johnson (San Diego State), Colton Hood (Tennessee), and Avieon Terrell (Clemson). Though likely to get his NFL career started at corner, he can kick inside to nickel, as well.

Kilgore is seventh among all safety prospects. He is behind Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo), Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh), Bud Clark (TCU), and Treydan Stukes (Arizona). Possibly helping Kilgore, though, is his ability to play the nickel position, something that not all of the safeties ranked above him can do.

Also at safety, Smith is Kiper’s No. 36 player on the back end. The four-year starter has lots of special teams experience, too, something that could make him intriguing as a late pick.

Cracking the top 10 at defensive tackle, Barrett slides in at No. 10 among all interior defensive linemen. Peter Woods (Clemson), Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), Christen Miller (Georgia), Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Caleb Banks (Florida), Gracen Halton (Oklahoma), Tyler Onyedim (Texas A&M), Chris McClellan (Missouri), and Domonique Orange (Iowa State) are the only players above Barrett.

Faison is No. 23 among all running backs in Kiper’s positional rankings. However, he is fifth among SEC running backs. He scored two of his three 2025 touchdowns in a matchup against running back Seth McGowan (No. 11) and the Kentucky Wildcats, a 35-13 win for the Gamecocks.

Bryan Thomas Jr. is the No. 51 EDGE rusher. The NFL legacy is a bit undersized but developed into a productive player and an All-SEC contributor for South Carolina. Even so, 15 Southeastern Conference talents rank ahead of him in Kiper’s hierarchy.

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The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.

Last year, South Carolina saw five players selected in the NFL Draft. This year should become the second year in a row in which the Gamecocks have at least three defensive players taken.