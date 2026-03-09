South Carolina defensive backs rank in Mel Kiper's NFL Draft positional top five

Just a week removed from the NFL Combine, NFL Draft analysts are updating their 2026 mocks, big boards, and rankings. With that, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper released his updated positional rankings. A pair of South Carolina defensive backs found themselves in the top five at cornerback and safety.

According to Kiper, junior Brandon Cisse is the draft’s No. 4 cornerback prospect. He lists the Palmetto State native behind Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy, LSU’s Mansoor Delane, and Clemson’s Avieon Terrell.

Kiper also lists junior Jalon Kilgore as the No. 5 safety in the 2026 draft class. Ahead of the All-SEC contributor are Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Pittsburgh’s Kyle Louis.

Neither Cisse nor Kilgore wound up on Kiper’s top-25 big board.

Despite not making Kiper’s top 25, Cisse still has a chance of coming off the board in the first round. Several outlets have released post-combine mock drafts that include him among the first 32 picks.

With strong testing numbers in the vertical (41″) and broad jump (10-11), Cisse’s combine performance confirmed that he has the explosion necessary to play corner at the NFL level. He will look to solidify himself as an early pick at South Carolina’s Pro Day later this month.

Kilgore hasn’t received any major first-round projections of late. However, after a baffling drop in draft stock during the 2025 season, his performance at the NFL Combine rocketed him back up into discussions as a day two pick. If selected on the draft’s second day, that would mean Kilgore’s name is called in the second or third round.

A strong 40-yard dash (4.40 seconds) and impressive size (6-1, 210 pounds, 32 7/8″ arms) have teams intrigued by Kilgore at the next level. Plus, he played the majority of his collegiate snaps at nickel, giving him valuable positional flexibility.