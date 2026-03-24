South Carolina secondary teammates project in top 70 of NFL.com mock draft

When April’s NFL Draft rolls around, there won’t be much mystery to who will be the first South Carolina football products off the board.

In fact, defensive backs Brandon Cisse and Jalon Kilgore are the clear favorites to hear their names called early. Both Cisse and Kilgore have earned projections in the top half of the draft.

Over the weekend, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter updated his NFL Draft mock to reflect recent data from the NFL Combine, pro day workouts, and NFL free agency. He included the two Gamecock defensive backs inside the draft’s top 70.

According to Reuter, Cisse could earn selection as the No. 55 overall pick. That pick would send the South Carolina native to the Los Angeles Chargers in the back half of the second round. Former Gamecocks Kyle Kennard (fourth round) and Dalevon Campbell (undrafted free agent) joined the organization last offseason.

Reuter also has Kilgore listed as the No. 68 selection. The Philadelphia Eagles hold that early third-round pick. No other former Gamecocks currently claim a roster spot with the NFC East franchise.

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Based on Reuter’s prediction, Cisse would be this year’s seventh cornerback selection. Kilgore, when considered among safeties, would be the No. 4 safety prospect off the board.

Some other projections list Cisse as high as the draft’s No. 2 corner and a potential late first-round pick. Likewise, Kilgore’s high-end predictions are in the second round as the third safety selected.

Perhaps muddying the waters regarding accurate prognostications, both Cisse and Kilgore have positional versatility.

Cisse, an outside corner for most of his one season at South Carolina, can kick inside to nickel. Kilgore, considered by many to be a safety, played nickel for the Gamecocks and has even drawn some interest as a situational corner at the NFL level.

Regardless of when Cisse and Kilgore have their NFL dreams realized, they will become the fifth and sixth South Carolina defensive backs to earn NFL Draft selection since 2023. They will join Nick Emmanwori (2025), Marcellas Dial (2024), Cam Smith (2023), and Darius Rush (2023).