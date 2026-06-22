CBS Sports lists South Carolina star as potential breakout candidate

South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor is one of the most tantalizing athletes in the NFL Draft class of 2027. The rising senior Gamecock has just one year left in Columbia, and then he will be off to the professional game.

Recently, CBS Sports’ Cooper Petagna wrote a story about some of the most polarizing athletes in next April’s draft and gave his assessment on whether or not those players will become busts or potentially have a breakout final season in college football.

According to Petagna, Harbor is a potential breakout candidate. He said about Harbor:

“Why he won’t [bust]: ‘There’s just some things you can’t teach.’ If one player exemplified that line so often uttered by evaluators, it would be Nyck Harbor. The simple fact of the matter is there aren’t many human beings on the planet that look the way he does and run as fast as he runs. If Harbor can continue to develop as a receiver, even marginally, he has the ability to have a relatively successful career.”

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While Petagna and others have some questions about Harbor’s lack of experience at the receiver position and with running an advanced route tree, it is impossible to ignore the progress he has made in three years at South Carolina.

After a freshman season in which he caught just 12 passes, Harbor improved all his numbers as a sophomore. Then, he had a mini-breakout as a junior, upping his production. In 2025, he logged 30 receptions, 618 yards, and six touchdowns, with five going for longer than 40 yards.

With another step forward, the 6-5 pass-catcher with Olympic speed could hear his name called early in the 2027 NFL Draft.