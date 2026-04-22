Pre-NFL Draft Profile: South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.

South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. is an NFL legacy whose father (Bryan Thomas Sr.) spent 11 years in the League. Now, he will be one of several former Gamecocks hopeful to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Thomas was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 who earned his way up from undersized reserve to All-SEC contributor. He played rotationally in 2023 and 2024 and earned a few starts for Clayton White’s defense. Then, in 2025, he claimed a full-time starting role at defensive end and made the most of it.

En route to his all-conference honors, Thomas registered 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He also forced three fumbles. He became a more well-rounded EDGE player, too, particularly improving his game against the run.

Thomas did not attend the NFL Combine, but he went through the full workout at South Carolina’s Pro Day. He logged a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, a 32.5-inch vertical, a 9-8 broad jump, and a 4.46 20-yard shuttle. Perhaps indicating some additional pass-rush juice at the next level, a source told GamecockCentral that Thomas has registered a significantly faster 40-yard dash time than that previous number.

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Most NFL Draft projections in the media have not included Thomas. However, scouting sources believe that a late-round pick could be possible, especially from teams in need of a pass-rush specialist. If not taken late, though, an undrafted free agent contract should be headed Thomas’ way.

Thomas possesses some burst off the edge and has a great motor. Several of his biggest plays in garnet and black were only possible because of his refusal to slow down or give up on a pursuit. He is also a hard-worker, quality person, and leader, traits that don’t get overlooked by NFL decision-makers.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.