Pre-NFL Draft Profile: South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith

Former South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith is the outgoing Gamecock who played the most career snaps among all players exiting the program this offseason. The four-year starter graduated and is now an NFL Draft hopeful.

Smith is a Columbia native who transitioned from high school quarterback to collegiate defensive back. He joined the starting lineup relatively early during his first year on campus and picked up some Freshman All-American honors. He then held onto a starting role, primarily at safety, and was a team captain.

As a senior in 2025, Smith logged 64 tackles (tied for the team lead) and an interception. He shared the defense’s South Carolina Spirit Award with fellow senior Nick Barrett. He also represented the Gamecocks in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Smith did not attend the NFL Combine but registered some notable numbers at South Carolina’s Pro Day. His 22 bench press reps of 225 pounds would have been the most among all defensive backs had he gone to the combine. A 20-yard shuttle time of 4.34 was just one one-hundredth of a second behind Brandon Cisse’s time and two one-hundredths of a second behind Jalon Kilgore’s.

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Smith doesn’t appear in most NFL Draft projections. However, a scouting source recently told GamecockCentral that a late-round pick for the veteran safety isn’t completely off the table.

At over 210 pounds, Smith brings real positional size to the safety position. He also showcased dependable tackling ability throughout most of his career. Those traits could intrigue a team enough to take a chance on him, whether it is late in the draft or with a free agent contract.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.