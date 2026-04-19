Pre-NFL Draft profile: South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett

South Carolina defensive tackle prospect Nick Barrett is expected to earn NFL Draft selection next week.

Barrett is a bit of a rarity in the modern college football world. He spent five seasons playing collegiately, and, despite not starting for four years, he stuck it out with the Gamecocks. Skipping out on the transfer portal proved to be the right (non) move for Barrett.

As a redshirt senior in 2024, the big man turned in an All-SEC effort. He set career-high numbers across the board, logging 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also scored his first touchdown, taking a fumble back 17 yards for a score against Texas A&M.

Barrett backed up his on-field ability to clog the middle (and make a few plays in the backfield) with a solid showing at the NFL Combine and South Carolina’s Pro Day. Even though he weighed in at 313 pounds, he ran a 5.10 in the 40-yard dash, recorded a 31.5-inch vertical, and added a 9-foot broad jump. He also put up 31 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

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A virtual draft afterthought at earlier points in his career. Barrett could hear his name called in Pittsburgh. Projections from the fifth round to the seventh round (mostly in the sixth and seventh) have poured in for the former Gamecock. Of course, with later-round grades, there is a chance Barrett instead becomes an undrafted free agent. However, sometimes that is preferable to a late pick because the player gets to have some say regarding their future team.

Barrett’s primary skill that intrigues the NFL is his ability to stuff the run. As a big, strong interior player, he could have a future as a nose tackle. Even so, Barrett moves well enough to shed blocks and pursue quarterbacks or other ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.