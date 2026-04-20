Pre-NFL Draft Profile: South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison

South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison is an intriguing late-round option ahead of this week’s NFL Draft.

Faison, one of the oldest players in this year’s draft, finished his seventh year post-high school this fall. With several junior college seasons, a brief stint at Marshall, two years at Utah State, and one with the Gamecocks, he was well-traveled but productive.

Following up on a 1100-yard campaign at Utah State, Faison logged just under 600 yards this year with the Gamecocks. He rushed for 4.9 yards per carry and found the end zone three times.

Faison was solid for USC, and he posted some solid numbers at the NFL Combine and South Carolina’s Pro Day. A 37-inch vertical and 10-2 broad jump showed that he has a little more explosion than his 4.6 40-yard dash might indicate. Faison also posted a very impressive 4.26 in the 20-yard shuttle, showing off his ability to change direction quickly.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Faison is one of several Gamecocks with a realistic chance of earning selection this week. Some NFL Draft analysts have projected Faison as a late-round pick. Others think he will wind up as an undrafted free agent.

As a player, Faison brings some intriguing traits as a ballcarrier. He isn’t overly fast but can make quick cuts. Weighing in at over 200 pounds, Faison has some power, too, and he accentuates it by keeping his legs driving. He had several runs last fall in which he broke free for solid gains simply because he kept fighting.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and will run through Saturday, April 25. Thursday’s first round will begin at 8 p.m., the second and third rounds will happen on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s rounds four through seven will begin at noon. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network and will stream on the ESPN app, Disney+, and NFL+.