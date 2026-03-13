Another former South Carolina Gamecock re-signs with NFL team

With NFL free agency in its opening week, news on professional contracts has been plentiful. Several South Carolina football alums have added millions to their future bank accounts by signing with new teams this offseason.

The Denver Broncos have shown a desire to keep their former Gamecocks around. Tight end/H-back Nate Adkins re-signed with the organization earlier in the week, and then on Thursday, the franchise announced that fullback Adam Prentice was re-signing with the team, as well.

According to the Broncos, Prentice will be back in Denver on a one-year deal. The announcement did not include any details as to the value of the new contract.

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After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Prentice joined the Denver Broncos for preseason camp before spending four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He made the move back to Denver last offseason and will start year two with the team this fall.

Primarily a blocker, Prentice has not racked up a lot of NFL stats. He has just 160 yards of offense in his career, but with the Broncos, the big fullback did a little more than just clear the way for other players. Last fall, he converted 10 first downs (seven rushing, three receiving) on 16 total touches. Prentice also played a lot on special teams in Denver.

During his collegiate career, Prentice transferred to South Carolina after five years at Colorado State. He followed former Rams head coach Mike Bobo to Columbia, where the latter had been hired as offensive coordinator. The fullback played a big role for the Gamecocks in 2020, as he was instrumental in running back Kevin Harris logging 1138 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in just 10 games. Prentice also caught two passes in garnet and black.