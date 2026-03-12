Former South Carolina lineman making move to new NFL team

NFL free agency has begun, and several former South Carolina football alums have signed new professional contracts.

Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare (New York Jets), Rico Dowdle (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Nate Adkins (Denver Broncos) all agreed to deals during the legal tampering period earlier in the week. On Thursday morning, news came out that another former Gamecock was signing a new contract.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore had a need for offensive line depth, especially a player who can play center, and Gwyn fits the bill. The contract is expected to be for just over $1 million.

With the Ravens, he will play for offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. Gwyn had played for Ledford with the Atlanta Falcons since 2023. Ironically, the team also signed former Clemson interior offensive lineman and Palmetto State native John Simpson.

Gwyn was with the Falcons for three seasons, having seen action in 19 total contests. He was a reserve at both the guard and center positions. He spent time on the organization’s active roster and practice squad. In 2025, he saw his most action, playing in all 17 games without starting.

During his South Carolina football career, Gwyn was an All-SEC contributor and team captain. He played for head coaches Will Muschamp and Shane Beamer and started 47 consecutive games, second-best in program history. Gwyn was a strong run blocker and a tough-nosed player. He earned several team awards with the Gamecocks.

Following his time in garnet and black, Gwyn earned a seventh-round selection from the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has played both guard and center at the NFL level.