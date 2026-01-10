How to watch South Carolina football alums in NFL postseason

With the NFL regular season over, the postseason will begin on Saturday. There are 16 former South Carolina football players on rosters of NFL Playoff teams.

Below is the entire list of these 16 former Gamecocks. Most of them are clear-cut active roster participants, while some have been in up-and-down relationships with the practice squad, making their postseason futures somewhat less clear. A few others not on the list of 16 spent part of the season with an active playoff team, meaning they would receive a Super Bowl ring with a win.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte in the NFL Playoffs’ first matchup. Fans can tune in to the contest at 4:30 p.m. on Fox or stream the action on the Fox Sports app, NFL+, or NFL.com.

The Rams do not have any former Gamecocks in the organization, though tight end Nick Muse was with the team earlier this year before joining the New York Jets. The Panthers, in contrast, have five. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn, running back Rico Dowdle, wide receiver Xavier Legette, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott, and EDGE DJ Wonnum are on the team’s active roster. Defensive back Israel Mukuamu was also on the Panthers’ roster earlier this season.

Then, at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern), the Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, and NFL.com.

There are no South Carolina football alums on the Bears’ roster, though defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, began the year in the Windy City. The Packers, though, have a pair of former Gamecocks. Defensive back/kick returner Keisean Nixon and EDGE Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare will play for the Packers on Saturday night.

On Sunday, there will be three more playoff games.

First, at 1:00 p.m., the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills. That contest will air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+, NFL+, and NFL.com.

Defensive tackle TJ Sanders will be the only Bill in the postseason matchup to have played for USC at the college level. The Jaguars have no former Gamecocks on their roster.

The mid-afternoon game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Philadelphia. Fox will handle the television broadcast, while the Fox Sports app, NFL+, and NFL.com will stream the action.

Despite both teams having multiple former Gamecocks in recent seasons, neither team has any South Carolina alums heading into the postseason.

On Sunday night at 8:00 p.m., the New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers. NBC will carry the national broadcast, while Peacock, NFL+, and NFL.com will handle streaming responsibilities.

Rookies Kyle Kennard and Dalevon Campbell play for the Chargers, but both players have shifted between the active and inactive roster at times this year. Running back Rocket Sanders, not with the Cleveland Browns, was on the LA roster earlier this season. Defensive back Marcellas Dial is on the Patriots’ roster, but he will not play as he rehabs a torn ACL.

The Monday night and final first-round NFL Playoff game will begin at 8:15 p.m. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Houston Texans. However, neither team has any currently-rostered Gamecocks along for the postseason ride.

The Denver Broncos (AFC) and Seattle Seahawks (NFC) earned first-round byes as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. The two teams will play in the divisional round next week against the lowest seed still alive in their conferences.

For the Broncos, three former Gamecocks are on the roster. Tight end Nate Adkins and fullback/h-back Adam Prentice have been important blockers for Denver, often subbing in for one another. Offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo has been out all year with a torn ACL.

Versatile defensive back Nick Emmanwori and linebacker Ernest Jones play for the Seahawks. Like Jaycee Horn for Carolina, both players have been in the conversation for postseason accolades, as Emmanwori is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Jones is a very real possibility to earn a Pro Bowl spot if available when additional players are added to the roster.