NFL.com analyst on South Carolina's Nick Barrett at NFL Combine: Power is 'hard to ignore'

South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett was a reserve in garnet and black for four years. He had his moments, but playing behind former standouts like Tonka Hemingway, TJ Sanders, and Boogie Huntley made Barrett more of a theoretical player than one who had realized his potential.

As a redshirt senior, however, the North Carolina native made his mark on the Gamecocks with an All-SEC campaign. He was a stud in the middle of the defensive line for South Carolina, and with his strong play, he earned a spot in the Senior Bowl and an invitation to the NFL Combine.

This week, with Barrett performing as one of four Gamecocks in Indianapolis, NFL.com/NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein had some good things to say about the NFL Draft hopeful.

“It’s hard to ignore [Barrett’s] ‘slow power’ and the way he helped clog the drain as a run-stuffer in 2025,” Zierlein said. Adding to Barrett’s intrigue as a player who can handle nose tackle duties at the next level, the NFL analyst also described Barrett as “well-built with room to add even more mass.”

Barrett told reporters at the NFL Combine that he believes he can succeed as an NFL nose tackle. Zierlein seems to agree. He labeled Barrett as a guy who can cause “congestion in the middle.”

At USC, big No. 93 played most of his snaps inside as a 0-technique, shade, 1-technique, or 3-technique. That experience has made him an intriguing NFL prospect, especially against the run. According to Zierlein, it is as if Barrett was “built for creating barriers to run lanes inside.”

While at South Carolina, Barrett became a formidable player against the run. This year, for the first time, he showed some flashes of explosiveness and pass rush juice. If he adds that more consistently to his game, he has a chance to stick in the league.

During his Gamecock career, Barrett had just 30 total tackles through four seasons. He even redshirted in his fourth year. For many players in the modern era of college football, that type of career trajectory would have resulted in transferring.

In 2025, the big defensive tackle broke out, outpacing his previous four years combined. Barrett logged 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for touchdown. He controlled the middle of the line of scrimmage in multiple games this fall, including a career-best day in Carolina’s near upset bid of Alabama in October.

Barrett is projected as a late-round NFL Draft selection or as an undrafted free agent. However, some around NFL Draft circles believe he has helped his stock at the combine.

The draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 23rd to Saturday, April 25th.