Where South Carolina product Nick Emmanwori ranks in PFF's NFL top 101

This week, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 101 players of the 2025-2026 NFL season. A former South Carolina football standout made the list.

Slotting in at No. 79, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori cracked the PFF 101. A rookie second-round pick, Emmanwori started immediately for the Seahawks’ defensive backfield. Despite missing a little time with an ankle injury, he was a massive part of Seattle earning its way to (and winning) Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots earlier this month.

Said the PFF team about Emmanwori: “The high-impact rookie was key to the Seahawks’ defensive structure in their Super Bowl-winning campaign. His 74.2 PFF overall grade ranked 17th among safeties, and his 20 pressures through the regular season and playoffs were the most at the position.”

As evidenced by his place in the PFF 101, Emmanwori was better than his “grades.”

Overall, Emmanwori was fifth in PFF’s end-of-season rankings among all safeties. He was also fourth among defensive backs who got the majority of their snaps in the slot as a nickel.

Emmanwori was a finalist for the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, he earned the honor as part of Tom Brady’s LFG Awards.

With Emmanwori one of the unit’s standouts, the Seattle Seahawks finished the season as the NFL’s top scoring defense. Emmanwori logged 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception this season. Those numbers came even with him missing three games and most of another with an injury. He also became the first NFL player ever to block a field goal, sack the quarterback, register an additional tackle for loss, and intercept a pass in the same game.