Tom Brady gives South Carolina product Nick Emmanwori his Defensive Rookie of the Year honor: 'What an animal this guy is'

This week, ahead of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, future Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady handed out his “LFG Awards” for the 2026 NFL season. A former South Carolina football star made the cut and earned some big-time praise from the GOAT.

Brady picked former Gamecock and current Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori for his Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. When making the pick, the seven-time Super Bowl champ said, “Nick Emmanwori: What an animal this guy is.”

Brady described Emmanwori as the “joker” card in head coach Mike Macdonald’s deck because of his ability to play multiple roles in a versatile nickel position for the Seahawks.

“He’s big. He’s fast. He is physical. He made some game-changing plays last Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. Covering people, knocking balls away, pass defense, tackles in the run game, aggressive in his run fits. This guy has a very bright future.”

This wasn’t the first time that Brady sang Emmanwori’s praises.

Last week, when celebrity Kendall Jenner was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (hang tight, this will make sense in a minute), Jenner FaceTimed Brady to ask about the Super Bowl.

Sure, the interaction was likely scripted, but Brady talked up Emmanwori in the moment Jenner and Fallon let him speak. “You guys know Nick Emmanwori, right?” he asked. “He played a huge part in the Seahawks ending as the No. 1 overall defense in [Defensive Value Over Average].”

His impact was felt in non-advanced stats, too. Seattle finished the season as the top scoring defense in the NFL. Emmanwori logged 74 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception this season, despite missing all of three games and most of another with an injury. He also became the first NFL player ever to block a field goal, sack the quarterback, register an additional tackle for loss, and intercept a pass in the same game.

On Thursday night, the NFL will announce its official awards, and Emmanwori is a finalist for the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter, Atlanta Falcons EDGE James Pearce, Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts, and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger are the other finalists.

Schwesinger entered the postseason as the favorite, but Emmanwori’s recent play has put him in position as the top challenger.

Then, on Sunday, February 8th, Emmanwori and teammate Ernest Jones will lead the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots (and fellow former Gamecock Marcellas Dial, who won’t play due to injury) in the 60th installment of The Big Game. The Super Bowl broadcast from Santa Clara, California will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern). NBC will handle the national television broadcast, while the Peacock app makes the game available via streaming.

Emmanwori exited Seahawks practice with an ankle injury on Wednesday. However, he was later seen walking with a slight limp but without a boot or other assistance. On Thursday, he said he will be “good to go” for the Super Bowl. Even so, his status will be one of the biggest talking points leading up to Sunday’s game.