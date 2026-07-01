As South Carolina switches to Nike, three Gamecocks represent USC football with iconic brand

July 1, the start of an era. On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina officially became a Nike school. USC came to a 10-year agreement with the iconic outfitter last summer, but the school’s contract with Under Armour didn’t end until June 30.

Now, it’s swoosh time. You can read GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell piece, with an exclusive interview with AD Jeremiah Donati and Deputy AD Wes Mallette, here.

With South Carolina athletes all soon to be decked out in Nike, three Gamecock football players will have additional partnerships with the apparel brand. In June, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor, and EDGE Dylan Stewart announced Name, Image, and Likeness deals with Nike.

Now, it has been revealed that the trio are part of Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program, as are South Carolina women’s basketball players Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts. The Gamecock stars are five of roughly 80 overall student-athletes from around the country selected as part of the program.

Sellers, Harbor, and Stewart will have additional opportunities for brand partnerships with Nike. That will include social media campaigns and also other advertising for the brand. Those opportunities should include some South Carolina Gamecocks-specific marketing and some individualized Nike campaigns.

Arguably the three biggest names on the South Carolina roster will combine team and personal brand deals with the sport’s biggest apparel name.

The GamecockCentral staff and subscribers are discussing this now on The Insiders Forum.

For Sellers, 2026 will be his third year as a starter in Columbia. He was an All-SEC contributor as a redshirt freshman in 2024 but (like everyone) didn’t thrive in Mike Shula’s offense. With Kendal Briles in town, a bounce-back year could be in the offing for Sellers. That would be a good thing for the Gamecocks and for the quarterback’s NFL future.

Harbor, who had a previous affiliation with Nike, possesses one of the most impressive size-speed combinations in the country. He had a breakout 2025, logging over 600 yards and six touchdowns, including five that went for over 40 yards. Another step forward could see Harbor featured on postseason award lists and projected highly ahead of the NFL Draft.

A future top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Stewart has found himself on most Preseason All-American lists this summer. He is one of the most dynamic EDGE rushers in the country, possessing elite athleticism and bend. Stewart has dealt with a back injury since last season, which could be something to watch in August. If healthy, he will be a star again this fall.

Sellers, Harbor, Stewart, and the Gamecocks will debut their new Nike gear on September 5 against Kent State. Between now and then, there will be a “cascading release” from Nike and USC, both of on-field uniforms and purchasable apparel.