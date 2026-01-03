South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor clocked as fastest man in college football

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor is fast, but you probably already knew that.

According to data from Reel Analytics, Harbor was the fastest player in college football this season, clocked at 22.4 miles per hour. He was one of just six players to register at least 22 miles per hour this fall. Comparing that number to the NFL’s Next Gen stats (which started in 2014), that number would be the fourth-fastest in the NFL.

Harbor’s top sprint came against Virginia Tech in the season opener. The Washington DC native got behind the Hokies’ defense for a 64-yard score to seal the Gamecock victory. It was the first of five touchdowns for Harbor that went for more than 40 yards this season.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Though being a deep threat is the most tantalizing part of Harbor’s game, he has developed into a more complete receiver.

His hands and comfort level are light years ahead of where they were when he enrolled at South Carolina as a player learning the wide receiver position. Harbor has also done a good job of using the threat of the long ball to create separation underneath. Routes such as curls and ins have netted him some short gains, and his size and physicality have allowed him to earn some YAC on those plays, as well.

Still, his speed shows up, even when the Gamecocks aren’t taking deep shots. Harbor went 21.7 miles per hour with the ball in his hands on an 80-yard catch-and-run against Texas A&M.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

Harbor recently announced his return to South Carolina for the 2026 season. The rising senior likely would have been an NFL Draft selection had he foregone his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Instead, the 6-5, 235-pound wideout will be in Columbia for one final season. He is the leading returning receiver on the team, having logged 618 yards and six touchdowns this fall. He found the end zone in his final five games of the 2025 season.