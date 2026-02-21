Three former South Carolina stars listed among top 38 NFL free agents

The NFL season ended nearly two weeks ago, as the Seattle Seahawks (and former South Carolina defensive stars Nick Emmanwori and Ernest Jones) knocked off the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Now, all eyes have turned to offseason conversations, especially free agency and the NFL Draft.

Several former Gamecocks are ranked among the top available players this offseason. Running back Rico Dowdle (16), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (23), and EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (38) rank inside the top 38 of PFF’s NFL Free Agent Rankings.

EDGE players Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare (275) and DJ Wonnum (299) are further down PFF’s list.

Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1000-yard rushing seasons for the Dallas Cowboys (2024) and Carolina Panthers (2025). This past season, he began the year as the backup to Chuba Hubbard in Charlotte, became the starter due to injury, was the league’s best back for a short time, and then saw his production and usage taper off dramatically down the stretch. 61% of his overall rushing yards came in a five-game stretch from October 5th to November 2nd.

Ranking 4th among all free agent running backs, Dowdle earned this praise from PFF: “Dowdle replicated his final season in Dallas during his lone year with the Carolina Panthers, further establishing himself as a capable starting running back at the NFL level. While he is not a true game-breaker, he has averaged more than 3.0 yards after contact per carry over his career and profiles as a strong fit for a team with a solid offensive line.”

For Samuel, 2025 was another solid season. He is no longer the star playmaker that he once was, but he remains a good receiver who can provide some extra juice in the running game and on special teams. For the first time in his career, Samuel did not register a game with at least 100 yards of offense. He also averaged over 30 yards per kick return last fall.

As the No. 4 wide receiver free agent in PFF’s rankings, the outlet had this to say about the versatile Samuel: “Samuel appears to be slowing down at 30 years old. His average max speed in 2025 was 19.7 mph, per PFF Game Athleticism score — his slowest year since an injury-impacted 2020 season. He also earned a career-low 69.4 PFF overall grade and averaged a career-low 6.5 yards after the catch per reception. On the positive side, he brought in a career-best 52.6% of his contested targets.”

Injuries slowed his career and have taken away the elite all-around athleticism that made him a former All-Pro. Even so, Jadeveon Clowney just keeps producing. With 8.5 sacks, the former Gamecock All-American has reached at least that total three times in the past five seasons. All of those outputs have come since his heyday with the Houston Texans. His 12 tackles for loss were also his highest total since his final Pro Bowl season of 2018.

Said PFF about their No. 7 free agent EDGE player: “Playing for his seventh team in eight years, Clowney again showed why he is perennially one of free agency’s best value signings. Only Micah Parsons and Will Anderson Jr. topped his 19.1% pressure rate in 2025 with the Cowboys, and he was a top-15 edge defender by pass-rush win rate (16.8%), too.”

Both Enagbare and Wonnum have played hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end roles in recent years. Enagbare was a part-time starter but a primary reserve for the Green Bay Packers for four seasons. Wonnum spent the last two years starting for the Carolina Panthers when healthy. He was with the Minnesota Vikings for four years prior. Enagbare registered two sacks and six tackles for loss in 2025, while Wonnum logged three sacks and four TFLs.

Enagbare ranks 33rd among free agent EDGEs, according to PFF. Wonnum is two spots lower at No. 35. Because they are outside of the top 200 overall, PFF did not include any notes on either player.

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 14th at 4:00 p.m. However, some deals will come to fruition (unofficially) during the league’s legal tampering window. That begins on March 9th.