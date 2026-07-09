Where Phil Steele lists South Carolina among college football, SEC in preseason rankings

Earlier this week, college football guru Phil Steele spent some time previewing South Carolina with the Morning Game crew over on 107.5 The Game. You can read a complete transcript of that conversation here.

During his time talking about the Gamecocks, Steele revealed that he is a little higher on Shane Beamer’s team than the consensus. He also said that he included Carolina among his “most improved” teams ahead of the 2026 campaign.

That sentiment then showed up within the rankings inside Phil Steele’s ’26 College Football Preview.

Steele ranked South Carolina No. 16 in his overall rankings for the whole country. He also slotted the Gamecocks in at No. 7 among all Southeastern Conference teams.

South Carolina will take on seven teams from Phil Steele’s overall top 25; he calls that the country’s 25th-toughest schedule. It will not be easy, but the slate is not nearly as difficult as other Gamecock schedules.

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Steele, who has been more accurate than most predictors regarding South Carolina the last two seasons (predicting a College Football Playoff-contending team in 2024 and a disappointing group in 2025), said on Tuesday, “I am bullish on South Carolina.”

Steele explained that his optimism stems from LaNorris Sellers’ return for his redshirt junior season, a they-have-to-be-better-than-last-year thought about the Gamecocks’ offensive line, an improved running game under new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, and an experienced defense.

He also believes that USC will have some better luck in close games in 2026. Last season, South Carolina lost four games by 10 points or fewer and dropped two additional contests that were one-score games in the fourth quarter.

Steele specifically said that the play on the line of scrimmage would be key to the Gamecocks’ success this fall. He is more confident in the defensive line holding up their end of the bargain, but he does think that the offensive line will be improved. Positionally, Steele likes South Carolina’s standing at quarterback (LaNorris Sellers) and linebacker (Fred “JayR” Johnson, Justin Okoronkwo, and Shawn Murphy).

EDGE Dylan Stewart and punt returner Vicari Swain also made Steele’s Preseason All-American team. Both Stewart and Swain were second-team selections.

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Below is Steele’s entire preseason top 25: