Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will have multiple significant ball carriers in 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 53 days.

The prediction paired with day 53 read, “After having just one do so in 2025, at least three South Carolina ballcarriers will rush for more than 300 yards this fall. After none did so under Mike Shula, two players will crack 500 yards rushing under Kendal Briles.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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South Carolina’s bad 2025 offense

During the 2025 season, South Carolina’s offense underachieved majorly. The reasons for that have been well-documented.

But let’s take a brief look at the numbers, specifically in the run game.

Not only did the Gamecocks rush for just 111 yards per game in 2025, but they did not have a single player rush for 500 total yards on the season. Rahsul Faison was the only player to put up 300 yards on the ground. That type of production isn’t enough to keep an offense moving down the field with much consistency.

South Carolina will need at least one running back to become a legitimate weapon on the ground. They will also need LaNorris Sellers’ rushing potential to be more like it was in 2024 (when he had 674 yards and seven scores) than it was in 2025 (when he had 270 yards and five TDs).

Speaking of 2024, two Gamecocks (Sellers and Rocket Sanders) cracked at least 500 yards rushing under Dowell Loggains that year, and Oscar Adaway was just five yards shy of being the third to rush for at least 300, nearly nailing this prediction two years ago.

Things were obviously much worse in 2025.

Mike Shula’s offense didn’t work in Columbia, but Gamecock fans are hopeful that Kendal Briles’ will.

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A chance for redemption in 2026

Briles arrives in Columbia with a track record of success. There is reason for optimism that his track record will translate to South Carolina, too.

Because Briles is a quarterbacks coach and orchestrated some explosive passing offenses at TCU in recent years, many think about the passing game’s potential improvements for this fall.

However, the veteran coordinator has been the author of some very successful rushing attacks in his career. At Baylor, Florida Atlantic, and Arkansas, he coordinated top-10 national rushing offenses.

At all three stops, Briles had dual-threat quarterbacks and multiple running backs share the load.

LaNorris Sellers, of course, will run the ball with some frequency. At the running back position, Matt Fuller and Christian Clark appear to be the top players in the room, and both of them have significant potential. Isaiah Augustave and Jawarn Howell, though potentially lower in the pecking order, had good springs.

Sellers, Fuller, and Clark would be the most obvious three players to predict as the fulfillment of this projection.

If things go well, that level of rushing success would allow the Gamecocks to control the game and the clock in a way they didn’t do at all last season. With how bad the team was in the fourth quarter in 2025, this offensive “fix” could erase that issue in 2026, too.