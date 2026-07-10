Countdown to kickoff prediction series: An injured Gamecock will use his time off to get stronger

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 57 days.

The prediction paired with day 57 read, “While sitting out with an injury this fall, offensive tackle Josiah Thompson will add some needed mass and upper-body strength.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Thompson will not play in 2026

South Carolina will be without two-year starter Josiah Thompson at left tackle this fall. The Palmetto State native dealt with a lower-body injury during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns and needed offseason surgery to finally attempt to rectify the issue. This was not a surprise to the Gamecocks, even when they allowed him to return after a brief trip to the transfer portal this offseason.

Pending the health of transfer portal addition Jacarrius Peak (who suffered his own knee injury this offseason), the on-field impact in 2026 might be negligible. Peak, an All-ACC performer last season, should step in seamlessly.

Without Thompson, the Gamecocks’ depth certainly suffers a bit. However, Carolina addressed that this offseason, as well, with eight other experienced transfer additions, including multiple who can play tackle.

Assuming his rehab goes well, Thompson will have two years left to play for the Gamecocks and could compete for a return to his starting position.

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Surgery for 2027 and beyond

The offseason surgery for Thompson was done with the future in mind.

The former five-star prospect has shown flashes of good play but hasn’t been fully healthy in quite some time. Ideally, his year off will allow him to return to form. It also gives him some extra time in the weight room.

While most of Thompson’s lower-body workouts will be rehab-specific, he will have the opportunity to add mass and strength in his upper body. A longer, lighter, athletic tackle, Thompson would benefit from getting stronger. Perhaps not seeing the field for a year could help him achieve that.

After the 2026 season, Peak and six other offensive linemen will exhaust the last of their eligibility. There will be a need at every position up front, including tackle. A good offseason of rehab and strength training could help Thompson fit back into the lineup in 2027.

In 2024 and 2025, Thompson started every game but one. He sat out the 2024 Wofford contest with an injury but started 25 others.