Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will cut its sack total significantly

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 58 days.

The prediction paired with day 58 read, “Following three seasons in a row giving up at least 40 sacks, South Carolina will surrender fewer than 30 in 2026.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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A prediction based on numbers

South Carolina was the worst pass-blocking team in the SEC last season, surrendering 42 sacks in 12 games. That was one more than the 41 given up in both 2024 (13 games) and 2023 (12 games).

The three years of 40+ sacks allowed is a primary reason why the Gamecocks have a new offensive line coach. Head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles brought in Randy Clements to right the blocking ship in Columbia.

Improvement feels inevitable.

Other than one tough year all around at Florida State in 2019, Clements has never led a power conference team to give up 40 sacks. Across 14 seasons at this level, his lines have surrendered 30 or fewer quarterback takedowns nine times.

The Gamecocks also will only have one starter from the 2025 offensive line (the one that gave up 43 sacks) back in 2026. The projected starters include four transfer portal additions. Jacarrius Peak (left tackle) was part of a line at NC State that surrendered 24 sacks in 13 games. Hank Purvis (left guard) blocked for a Purdue team that gave up just 19 sacks in 12 games. Carter Miller (center) and UCF allowed 20 in 12 games. Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (right guard) played at East Carolina, and the Pirates surrendered 18 in 13 contests. Shed Sarratt (right tackle) is back for his sophomore year, but he only gave up two sacks in 2025.

*It should be noted that returner Nolan Hay remains heavily involved at the center position*

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A prediction based on schedule

If things go well for South Carolina in 2026, the Gamecocks will play at least 13 games. That instantly makes this prediction more difficult to fulfill, thanks to the likelihood of at least one additional game on the schedule this fall.

Even so, USC’s schedule could be an advantage.

Veteran college football pundit Phil Steele ranked South Carolina’s slate as the 25th-toughest in America. Though difficult, that is not quite the gauntlet to which fans in Columbia have grown accustomed.

Seven teams on Carolina’s 2026 schedule fell outside of the top 69 nationally in sacks last season. The only ones ranked in the top 15 last year (Texas A&M and Oklahoma) also lost their top sack artists to the NFL. The Gamecocks will face some big-time pass rushers this fall but maybe not as many as one might think.

Beginning of the year with Kent State and Towson at home should also allow South Carolina to build some confidence for its blockers. Throwing up a donut (or two) against the Golden Flashes or Tigers would help keep the sack total low and would give the offensive line reason to believe in themselves.