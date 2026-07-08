Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will keep LaNorris Sellers upright to start 2026

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 59 days.

The prediction paired with day 59 read, “The offensive line will surrender zero sacks in (at least) one of the team’s first two games.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Anti-sack bounceback

For the 1000th time this offseason, it has to be mentioned that South Carolina’s offensive line really struggled in 2025. The Gamecocks were the worst pass-blocking team in the SEC last season, surrendering 42 sacks in 12 games.

New offensive line coach Randy Clements will need his unit to cut down that number considerably.

Sacks are drive-killers. They also are turnover-prominent plays, and in 2024, LaNorris Sellers lost four fumbles on sacks. He was also injured on a sack against LSU.

The Gamecocks need to reduce their sack totals, and Clements could be the right man to lead that charge.

Other than one tough year at Florida State in 2019, Clements has never led a power conference team to give up 40 sacks. Across 14 seasons at this level, his lines have surrendered 30 or fewer quarterback takedowns nine times.

Keeping pressure off the quarterback will be paramount for the Gamecocks this fall. Newcomers like Jacarrius Peak, Hank Purvis, Carter Miller, and Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku could be in line to start alongside returner Shed Sarratt in Carolina’s blocking efforts.

Getting that group (or whoever the starting five might be) playing well will be one of the keys to USC’s season. A good start to the year would help in that regard. South Carolina will get Kent State and Towson at home in the first two contests of the year. Throwing up a donut in the sacks allowed category in one (or both) of those games against overmatched opponents would build up some confidence and cohesion amongst the team’s blockers.

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Keeping Sellers upright keeps his cape clean

Allowing fewer sacks would help South Carolina out from a statistical standpoint and would help keep LaNorris Sellers healthy. That goes (almost) without saying.

But keeping Sellers upright would also do wonders for how he plays the game.

With South Carolina going 9-3 in the 2024 regular season, many have forgotten that the offensive line began that year playing nearly as poorly as they did in 2023 and 2025, when Sellers (2025) and Spencer Rattler (2023) were running for their lives most snaps. The unit got things turned around down the stretch of 2024, though, and that’s when things flipped for Sellers.

That was no coincidence.

As a quarterback, Sellers’ game is built on rhythm and confidence. When his protection improved down the stretch two seasons ago, No. 16 started looking more like Superman than a redshirt freshman.

With just seven sacks taken in the regular season’s final six games, Sellers was much more comfortable and poised. He played fast and with decisiveness. When protection did break down, the confident Sellers broke free and made plays.

This played out statistically, too.

Sellers posted five of his six best total yardage totals during South Carolina’s six-game winning streak to close the regular season. In November, he set a Gamecock single-month record by being responsible for 16 total touchdowns.

That type of output again in 2026 will only be possible if it coincides with the type of blocking South Carolina saw from its offensive line down the stretch in 2024.