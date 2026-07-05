Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will start one returner and four transfers on the offensive line

In May, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 62 days.

The prediction paired with day 62 read, “Pending the health of Jacarrius Peak, Randy Clements will trot out a week one starting unit (from left to right) of Jacarrius Peak-Hank Purvis-Carter Miller-Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku-Shed Sarratt. Players like Nolan Hay, Darius Gray, Ebubedike Nnabugwu, Markee Anderson, Adedamola Ajidahun, Dayne Arnett, and Seth Smith will push for snaps.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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The returners

Only seven scholarship offensive linemen from the 2025 South Carolina football roster are with the team in 2026. That includes Shed Sarratt, Nolan Hay, Josiah Thompson, Markee Anderson, Adedamola Ajidahun, Blake Franks, and Jake Recker.

As things stand, only Shed Sarratt and Nolan Hay appear locked into roles in the two-deep. Others like Anderson and Ajidahun could get involved.

Sarratt started most of the 2025 season. He earned five starts at left guard and three at right tackle. The Gaffney native had some “freshman moments,” but his season was one of the few somewhat bright spots on last year’s offensive line. Sarratt figures to be South Carolina’s top right tackle but could play guard or even left tackle.

Though he took a redshirt last season, Hay started two games at the center position. He will compete with Carter Miller for that spot this fall. If he doesn’t win it, he will likely be the backup and could be in the two-deep at guard, too.

Thompson, a two-year starter at left tackle who struggled mightily, will not play this season due to injury. That was known by the Gamecock coaching staff before he returned to the team after a brief entry into the transfer portal.

Never a starter, Anderson has played in 19 games as a Gamecock. He has battled injuries his entire career, but the former four-star has flashed some solid moments at guard. He will be part of two-deep position battles on the interior.

Ajidahun played a handful of series in 2025 but redshirted. He saw action at tackle and has practiced at guard, as well. He could be another name to watch in the two-deep.

Neither Franks nor Recker have played much at South Carolina. Franks was a former Rivals four-star who has practiced primarily on the interior of the offensive line. Recker is a former walk-on and an excellent teammate.

At this point, it feels like Sarratt is the only returner who will start on the o-line. Though he can play multiple spots, right tackle appears to be his home this fall.

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Newcomers

The newer faces to South Carolina’s offensive line room will play a much bigger role in the team’s blocking efforts this fall.

From the transfer portal, the Gamecocks added players like Jacarrius Peak, Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku, Carter Miller, Hank Purvis, Ebubedike Nnabugwu, Dayne Arnett, Seth Smith, Armando Nieves, and Vincent Chen. High school prospects Darius Gray, Zyon Guiles, and Anthony Baxter signed in the class of 2026. International rugby player Neff Giwa joined the team as an older “freshman,” too. Ashton Mozone was USC’s lone junior college addition.

Peak, pending health, will be the team’s starter at left tackle. A former All-ACC performer at NC State, Peak suffered a knee injury this spring. He will be a major one to watch when camp begins in August. If he is able to go, he will be one of the most important players on the 2026 Gamecocks.

A former All-ACC guard at East Carolina, Poku worked his way up from walk-on to all-conference player. He has experience at both guard and tackle but appears slated to handle starting duties at a guard spot this fall. Most of his spring work came on the right side.

Miller is another transfer competing for a starting spot. Though he can play center and guard, he is playing center primarily at USC. He and returner Nolan Hay got the majority of the center snaps in the spring.

At guard, Purvis is another positional favorite. Following a starting season at Purdue, he is one of the top options to claim the left guard spot. Purvis has worked hard to reshape his body for every-down play in the SEC.

Arnett, Smith, Nnabugwu, and Nieves could push into the mix with strong camps. Chen joined the team later than the others but brings depth and multiple years of eligibility to the table.

From the high school ranks, Gray is the most likely contributor this fall. However, Guiles was a four-star signee, too. Giwa’s elite combination of size and athleticism makes him a bit of a wild card.

Four newcomers (all transfers) seem to lead the way as potential starters up front. Joining potential starter Shed Sarratt at right tackle, the starting lineup could include transfers Peak, Purvis, Miller, and Poku. That would mean the five starting linemen could be (from left to right) Peak-Purvis-Miller-Poku-Sarratt.