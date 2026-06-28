Countdown to kickoff prediction series: South Carolina will see three players score in multiple ways

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 69 days.

The prediction paired with day 69 read, “After having just one player do so in 2025, the 2026 Gamecocks will have at least three players score touchdowns in multiple ways (passing, rushing, receiving, defense, special teams).”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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In the backfield

In 2025, only quarterback LaNorris Sellers scored touchdowns in more than one manner for the Gamecocks. No. 16, of course, threw and ran for scores. He almost-assuredly will do it again this fall. He also caught a pass last season.

Other members of the South Carolina backfield could join Sellers as versatile scorers in 2026.

The other three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster all possess some dual-threat ability. If Cutter Woods, Landon Duckworth, or Lucian Anderson III see any time, perhaps there could be enough second-team or third-team action for one of them to do so, as well.

More likely, though, it will be someone from the running back room. Matt Fuller and Christian Clark appear to be heading up the position group this summer. Isaiah Augustave and Jawarn Howell had good springs, too. They all could play. New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has no qualms about throwing the ball to running backs, meaning any of them could add a receiving touchdown to their season statistical tallies. Naturally, rushing touchdowns should come for (at least) two or three of those backs.

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While quarterbacks and running backs are much more likely to score a variety of touchdowns, there are some other players on the South Carolina roster to consider.

At TCU last season, Kendal Briles had receiver Ty Manjack catch the ball, run the ball, and throw it before the season ended. The Gamecocks have had non-quarterbacks do all three in every year of the Shane Beamer era.

In 2025, tight end Brady Hunt—who played quarterback in high school—lined up at the position for quarterback sneak purposes, scoring a pair of touchdowns. Though he didn’t find the end zone as a receiver, he caught 21 passes. Fellow tight end Maurice Brown has lined up in the backfield as a fullback from time to time, as well.

Several South Carolina receivers ran the ball in 2025. Nyck Harbor and Jayden Sellers had the most success in that regard, and they are poised for big roles as pass-catchers this fall. Harbor also earned some preseason All-SEC honors as a kick returner.

Plus, Vicari Swain’s work as a punt returner and his knack for taking away the football on defense puts him on the radar. Fellow defensive back Gerald Kilgore has shown a nose for the pigskin, too.