Countdown to kickoff prediction series: Fan favorite uniform videos return

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 88 days.

The prediction paired with day 88 read, “Some variation of the uniform reveal videos on social media will return with USC’s switch to Nike.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Battle Armour/Armor

During the Will Muschamp era in Columbia, South Carolina football released weekly Battle Armour videos, riffing off the spelling of the team’s former apparel provider’s name, Under Armour.

While some fans embraced the “who cares what they’re wearing, just win!” mentality, the videos were popular among Gamecock Nation.

The videos went away after Muschamp’s firing, as the losing late in his tenure put a sour association on anything directly associated with 2019 and 2020. In recent years, social media photos have taken the place of the bigger-production videos.

Obviously, with Nike, the Gamecock media team won’t be making any “Battle Armour” videos, at least not with that name. However, this summer’s switch to the prestigious outfitter would seem to be a good time to build up some hype around the program. An updated version of the videos could do just that.

The possibility of South Carolina debuting new uniforms/combinations could make the idea of more videos even more possible.

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What uniforms we will see in 2026

Under Shane Beamer, South Carolina’s most common home combination has been white-garnet-white. They have worn the classic look 12 times. On the road, USC’s go-to has been white-white-white, the “stormtrooper” look. They have utilized it seven times.

2024 saw some variations to USC’s gameday looks, as Shane Beamer’s team debuted a white facemask (wearing it three times), brought back the throwback garnet facemask (wearing it once), and showed off a 1980s throwback edition of the white-garnet-white (wearing it twice). They wore two total repeat combinations.

In 2025, the Gamecocks brought back the white facemask for three games but didn’t use the garnet one or the throwback helmet or jersey from the year prior. Also in 2025, South Carolina wore just one repeat combination. The Gamecocks wore their all-black looks against Virginia Tech in Atlanta and then again against LSU in Baton Rouge.

It would seem likely that the 2026 edition of South Carolina football attempts to limit repeat combinations once again. That would mean they utilize many combinations throughout the year.

Could any of those combos be brand new? Perhaps. Fans will be eager to add Nike Gamecock gear to their closets, so it would be a missed opportunity if Nike doesn’t take it.