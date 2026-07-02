Countdown to kickoff prediction series: LaNorris Sellers will match a Connor Shaw record

Last month, when the calendar revealed that it was 100 days until South Carolina kicked off the season, I posted a story on GamecockCentral entitled “100 predictions for the 2026 Gamecocks.” Now, that countdown is down to just 66 days.

The prediction paired with day 66 read, “LaNorris Sellers will log his third full-time starting season with 60% completion efficiency, joining Connor Shaw as the only Gamecocks ever to do so.”

Let’s break down that prognostication.

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Efficient Past

LaNorris Sellers is entering his third year as South Carolina’s starting quarterback. It’s been covered ad nauseam this offseason that 2025 didn’t see Sellers excel quite to the level of 2024 when he was an All-SEC performer.

Even so, Sellers’ “down year” included a 60.8% completion efficiency and just 100 passing yards fewer than the year before. Sure, No. 16 didn’t thrive under offensive coordinator Mike Shula, but he still became one of just a handful of Carolina signal-callers to post multiple 60% completion efforts as the full-time starting quarterback.

That means this fall will provide Sellers an opportunity to match a Gamecock record held by the legendary Connor Shaw.

While names like Spencer Rattler, Jake Bentley, Steve Taneyhill, and Sellers have completed at least 60% of their passes as the Gamecocks’ full-time starter in two separate seasons, only Shaw has done so three times.

Sellers will have the chance to match Shaw this fall. It would be tough for him to match Shaw’s career mark of 65.5% or Rattler’s school record of 67.5%, but he likely will pass both players in career passing yards in 2026.

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Efficient Future

There are a lot of things working in LaNorris Sellers’ favor heading into his redshirt junior season.

First, and most important, the Gamecock quarterback is now coached by Kendal Briles. Briles has had a long, successful career coaching up quarterbacks, especially those of the dual-threat variety. Sellers might be in his “best fit” within an offense in what will probably be his final season in college. Smartly, Briles has coached his QB this offseason to play free and fast. That is exactly how he operated when things were going well in 2024.

Sellers should also have a better set of blockers in front of him. The South Carolina offensive line play was abysmal last season. Because of that, the Gamecocks made a huge recruiting investment up front during the offseason. Nine transfer portal additions, one junior college signee, one international prospect, and three freshmen will be in their first year with the program. Of the nine collegiate veterans, seven are in their fourth, fifth, or sixth years. All nine have starting experience, as well.

In support of Sellers, the skill positions should be better, too. Running back coach Stan Drayton appears to be an upgrade, and the Gamecocks have several players at the position who had good offseasons. The receiver room returns Nyck Harbor, Jayden Sellers, and two other rotational players from last season to go with several young four-stars, and USC added transfer portal pieces like Nitro Tuggle, Jayden Gibson, and DJ Black. The tight ends have tons of experience, and sophomore Mike Tyler has progressed well since his first year on campus.

All of those ingredients seem to indicate that Sellers is in for a strong showing in 2026.